Grandson of the Nizam Shahamat Jah passes away; he was a lonely poet

Hyderabad: Prince Shahamat Jah, the grandson of the last Nizam of Hyderabad State Mir Osman Ali Khan, passed away at a hospital on Sunday (July 30).

He was about 70 years old.

He was born to Prince Moazzam Jah whose complete name was Mir Shujaat Ali Khan. He also went by his penname Shaji and wrote poetry in Urdu. Nizam had named Moazzam Jahi Market after his name.

Prince Moazzam Jah was the second son born to Mir Osman Ali Khan. His elder brother was Azam Jah also known as Mir Himayat Ali Khan.

His first wife was Princess Niloufer, niece of the last Turkish Sultan and Caliph Prince Abdul Majeed. Niloufer who built a hospital for children in the Red Hills area left her husband and settled down in France. She had no children.

Prince Moazzam Jahs married Razia Begum after separation from Princess Niloufer. His third wife was Anwari Begum who bore the only child to him—Shahamat Jah.

Shahamat Jah’s two marriages were unsuccessful. He remained alone and aloof and died childless.

After selling off his house at Red Hills, he moved to his sister’s home in Banjara Hills. He had a limited circle of friends. Most of the people who gathered around him took advantage of ‘innocence’ and deserted him.

In the evening of Sunday his body was being readied for burial at Masjid-e-Joodi, King Kothi, where his grandfather Osman Ali Khan has his mazaar.

Prince Muffakham Jah, Prince Azmet Jah, the titular head of the Nizam family, and his mother Princess Esra sent their deep condolences to the relatives and friends of Shahamat Jah. Himayat Ali Mirza, his nephew, who was taking care of the deceased took him to a hospital in Banjara Hills where he breathed his last.