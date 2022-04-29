Grant prompt permission for setting up industries: Additional collector of Peddapalli

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 29th April 2022 2:26 pm IST
Representational photo

Peddapalli: The district additional collector of Peddapalli Lakshmi Narayana directed the concerned officials to grant prompt licenses according to government rules and regulations for setting up industries in the district.

The additional district collector held a meeting with the concerned officials through Google Mate to review the facilities granted for the promotion of industries in the district.

Lakshmi Narayana directed the Industries Promotion Committee to grant licenses to the pending applicants. He also instructed the officials to promote the export-oriented industries in the district.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button