Grant prompt permission for setting up industries: Additional collector of Peddapalli

Peddapalli: The district additional collector of Peddapalli Lakshmi Narayana directed the concerned officials to grant prompt licenses according to government rules and regulations for setting up industries in the district.

The additional district collector held a meeting with the concerned officials through Google Mate to review the facilities granted for the promotion of industries in the district.

Lakshmi Narayana directed the Industries Promotion Committee to grant licenses to the pending applicants. He also instructed the officials to promote the export-oriented industries in the district.