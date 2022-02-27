Great Indian Film Festival set to take place at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) is all set to take place at Expo 2020 Dubai—the world’s largest cultural gathering, starting from March 7 to March 9.

The TGIFF — a one-of-its-kind touring film festival for short films and documentaries, aims to bring global filmmakers and world cultures together on one platform with the goal of making art and cinema accessible to all.

The festival will also host ambassadors, actors, directors and academics. During the three-day event, more than 50 films will be shown in the Indian Pavilion as well as the Terra Hall in the Sustainability Pavilion.

This year’s jury consists of Indian actors Gajraj Rao, Gulshan Grover and Jaaved Jaaferi, French producer Bruno Smadja, Dr. Rebecca, and Richard Trombly who has worked for The Hollywood Reporter.

Vevek Paul, is the founder of The Great Indian Film Festival (TGIFF) and CEO of the production house Cinemaddicts9.

TGIFF greatly supports young talent and an innovative and shorter way of storytelling. Through this festival, he showcases Indian talent to the rest of the world.

He was awarded the title of ‘Asia’s Most creative Entrepreneur’ and ‘Asia’s Most Innovative platform for Short Films & Documentaries’ for his innovative and inclusive platform for short films, The Great Indian Film Festival.