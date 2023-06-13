Great opportunities to become pilot in the IAF, amidst lack of community awareness

Hyderabad: Within our society, there is a concerning trend among the younger generation, particularly boys, where they spend their time engrossed in platforms like TikTok instead of acquiring valuable skills. They stay up late into the night, wasting precious moments of their lives.

Similarly, those boys and girls who excel in academics often limit themselves to pursuing careers in medicine or engineering, unaware of the vast opportunities available through examinations such as NCC, AFCAT, UPSCCDS, and UPSCNDA.

These exams not only allow them to serve their country but also make a positive impact within their community.

Consider the journey of becoming a commercial pilot after completing intermediate education. The cost for pilot training in commercial aviation amounts to Rs 18 lakh per year.

In contrast, aspiring pilots in the Indian Air Force can apply by simply paying Rs 100, while girls are exempted from any application fees. If selected, these boys and girls receive four years of pilot training along with free accommodation and meals. By the age of twenty-one, they become pilots.

After serving in the Air Force for fifteen years and retiring at the age of thirty-six, they can secure employment as pilots in private airlines with salaries of up to Rs 6 lakh per month. Regrettably, our students lack awareness about these opportunities.

It is crucial to note that spending large sums of money for commercial pilot training offers no guarantee of employment, whereas boys and girls as young as nineteen can become officers in the Indian Air Force.

Consequently, many students neglect exams like JEE and NDA, opting for alternative career paths. For instance, if our children take the NEET exam, they can also sit for competitive exams such as NDA and AFCAT.

It is worth highlighting that our girls have the opportunity to secure admission in Army Medical College Pune and pursue an MBBS degree. The college reserves all 120 seats exclusively for girls, with the government covering the expenses of their education.

The government also bears the cost of their MD specialization. After fifteen years of service, these individuals can establish their own clinic or hospital and practice medicine.

Muslim girls, in particular, can maintain their hijab while exploring career options such as military nursing service in the army or navy, where they are provided a salary of Rs 1 lakh. Only girls are enrolled in the military nursing service, and lecturers are also women.

Additionally, our children can receive training and employment opportunities within the Coast Guard, while the Officer Training Academy offers a chance for both boys and girls to become officers with a basic understanding of General Knowledge, English, and Mathematics.

On the other hand, our boys can join organizations like Agneveer and Agneepath, earning a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for five years. They can also pursue a career as army officers through the respective examinations.

It is crucial to raise awareness among our youth regarding these diverse career paths, enabling them to make informed choices and tap into their full potential. By expanding their horizons and exploring unconventional avenues, our children can find rewarding and fulfilling careers while contributing to the betterment of society.