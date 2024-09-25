Greater Hyderabad corporators call on Assam CM

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2024 12:15 am IST
Assam CM with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
Assam CM with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation - X

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met a delegation of corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation of Telangana.

The meeting was a part of the study tour and the chief minister discussed different civic issues concerning urban governance, an official release said.

He also shared with them Guwahati’s experience in handling legacy wastes, civic amenities and solid waste management.

The corporators pointed out that they learnt different aspects of urban governance from the practices of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

The group of 60 corporators belonged to BJP, Congress and BRS, the release added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2024 12:15 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button