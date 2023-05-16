‘Green Abu Dhabi’: Astronaut Al Neyadi shares images from space

Sultan Al Neyadi on Monday shared a picture of ‘green’ Abu Dhabi from space as part of his profound experiences from the International Space Station (ISS).

While taking to his official Twitter handle Neyadi expressed joy, sharing aerial pictures from over 400 km above the earth that revealed the country’s capital in a lavish green tone.

“Here is the heart of our beloved home, the UAE. A city with a vibrant present and promising future. The capital of our nation #AbuDhabi,” he tweeted.

Outfitted with his camera, the Emirati astronaut, who is currently on the longest Arab space mission ISS, has been capturing sensational photos of different spots on Earth.

Last week while sharing a picture of Morocco he lauded its beauty and shared an incredible image on his Twitter handle.

“You cannot pass through Morocco without being in awe of its beauty. Home to the first and oldest university, al-Qarawiyyin as well as stunning landscapes, architecture, and history, here I have captured the beautiful capital city of Rabat with its Bou Regreg river,” he tweeted.

Al Neyadi has previously shared a number of images, including day and night views of the UAE, an aerial view of his hometown of Al Ain, and a “starry” view of Dubai at night with illuminated roads and landmarks.