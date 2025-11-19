GreyLabs AI CEO pays Rs 1 lakh for ‘home manager’, internet reacts

Mumbai: In a recent post shared by GreyLabs AI co-founder and CEO Aman Goel, he explained why he recently hired a “Home Manager” whom he pays a whopping Rs 1 lakh per month to manage every minute detail in the house.

“From food planning, wardrobes, repairs, maintenance, groceries, laundry, etc. Basically, she manages all the house help and service providers and frees up our time,” he wrote on his X post.

He clarified that he and his wife, Harshita Srivastava, who is the co-founder of the company, do not have spare time for household chores.

“We needed this because @harshitaiitk and I are both working professionals and don’t have time for this. We want our full energy to be focused on building @GreyLabsAI.”

After receiving multiple queries, he went on to paint a fuller picture of the home manager. Explaining that the person helping them isn’t just any hire, but someone educated and seasoned, as she had previously served as the Operations Head at a hotel.

However, it was the monthly pay that turned people’s heads. “We pay them Rs 1 lakh a month. Expensive? Probably yes. But we value our time and can afford to pay, hence paying.”

Adding that his parents also live with them, Anand commented on the necessity of not burdening them.

Lots of people reached out asking about how I hired? Sharing a few details:



1. We hired via https://t.co/JBM351yi2n. With the permission of founder, I am putting their contact number here: +91 83770 01921.



2. The person working with us is an educated one and has served as… — Aman Goel (@amangoeliitb) November 16, 2025

The reactions were divided, with many calling out the “unnecessary luxury” and others who felt that it reduces stress on growing entrepreneurs.

One comment read, “Don’t call it a home when the only thing that you’re going to do there is eat and sleep. Better stay in a hotel. Money can buy you everything a big house and people to manage it but it cannot buy you a ‘home’ ever!”

Some drew out the similarities between the often-overlooked, unpaid labour of a homemaker.

“All the mothers out there, wives, homemakers, your moment to ask your pay,” a person commented.

While another said, “And until now people thought managing home was easy and not equivalent to a job, well you’ll have your answers now.”

Others completely supported the idea, “It is a great decision. Most people in your shoes already do it through multiple staff members at home. You have to focus on your strengths.”

Anand Goel and his wife, Harshita Srivastava, are graduates of IIT Bombay and Kanpur. They had previously founded a start-up, Cogno AI, and are now working to scale their current company, GreyLabs AI.