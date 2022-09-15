Grill TRS and BJP leaders on the failed promises: Uttam

Hyderabad: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday claimed that the Congress party would retain the Munugode seat in the forthcoming by-elections.

Speaking to media persons while participating in different programmes in the Munugode constituency on Thursday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that neither TRS nor BJP was in a position to face the people due to the long list of failed promises.

He appealed to the people to question the BJP and TRS on their failures. “Whenever any TRS or BJP leader enters your area ask him about their failure to control rising prices of petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities. Question them about the undelivered 2BHK units, unemployment allowance, scholarships, fee reimbursement, and the status of other promises. Don’t let them speak on other issues until they give you a satisfactory reply to your queries. Confront them on every street and each lane on their failed assurances,” he said.

Also Read Telangana’s new secretariat to be named after Ambedkar

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party was too strong not only to win Munugode by-elections but also the next Assembly elections. He alleged that TRS and BJP were secret allies and their present blame game was aimed at diverting people’s attention from real issues.

“Everyone knows that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is a big fan and follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014. TRS supported BJP Govt in all its major decisions like demonetisation, GST and passing of all controversial Bills in the Parliament. In view of rising anti-incumbency against both BJP and TRS Govts, they hatched a plan to divert people’s attention and started the blame game,” he said.

The Congress MP, who is also the in-charge of Chotuppal Mandal of Munugode constituency, advised the party workers to participate in the campaign with total commitment and sincerity to ensure the victory of Palvai Sravanthi, the party’s candidate for the upcoming bypoll.

He said the Munugode constituency has a rich history and a distinct culture which includes the armed struggle taken up by the communists. He said the people of Munugode were politically conscious and they cast their vote judiciously. He said BJP, which had no presence in Nalgonda district, was trying to gain entry through Munugode and it must be stopped.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the victory of Palvai Sravanthi is crucial for the Congress party’s victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections. “This is not the election for just Palvai Sravanthi. This is a testing time for the entire Congress party. Therefore, every Congress worker from Telangana must contribute to ensuring the party’s victory in Munugode by-polls,” he said.

The Congress MP also condemned chief minister KCR for not discussing the problems of Village Revenue Assistants, Teachers’ transfers or any other issue pertaining to the people of Telangana in the just-concluded Assembly session.

“KCR misused the Assembly as a platform to pursue his political ambitions and cover up failure. TRS government is making a mockery of democracy by holding Assembly sessions just for a day or two just to fulfill the formality and not to discuss public issues,” he said.