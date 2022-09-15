Telangana’s new secretariat to be named after Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Thursday announced that the new secretariat building to be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

Three days ago, KCR said that a resolution will be passed in the Telangana Assembly, appealing to the Union government to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Among the people who made great efforts for the welfare of the downtrodden- There is no doubt that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is in the same cadre as Che Guevara and Nelson Mandela. This state would not have been formed if not for his framing of a section in the constitution,” said KCR.

Also Read Name new Parliament building after Ambedkar: KCR in Assembly

Even Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao speaking in the state legislative assembly pushed for the new Parliament building to be named after Dr Ambedkar.

TRS announced that the chief minister will soon write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the same.

“He was not only uplifting certain sections of the society but all of them, he spoke of women’s equality and paved the way for widow remarriage,” KTR said speaking about Ambedkar.

KTR also elaborated on Ambedkar’s views on women, property rights, and the Hindu Code Bill.

In mid-August, the chief minister visited the secretariat in the evening and suggested that the works of all the departments should be magnificent and grandeur.