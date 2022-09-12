Name new Parliament building after Ambedkar: KCR in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) said on Monday that a resolution will be passed in the Telangana Assembly, appealing to the Union government to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar.

He also said that a resolution to oppose the union government’s power reforms, which would affect 1 crore people, will also be put forth.

“Among the people who made great efforts for the welfare of the downtrodden- There is no doubt that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is in the same cadre as Che Guevara and Nelson Mandela. This state would not have been formed if not for his framing of a section in the constitution,” said KCR.

“We do not reiterate older Assembly resolutions, but since there are new reforms, we shall push a new resolution first thing tomorrow, strongly opposing the central government’s electricity reforms. The resolution to name the new Assembly after Babasaheb Ambedkar will also be put forward tomorrow,” the chief minister said.

He spoke about the new power reforms that would mean that meters will be set up. “The SPDCL managing director said that almost a crore of people will be affected by this. We give electricity with a subsidy to weaker sections of society. With the Centre’s new reforms, all of them will have to install meters wherever they have connections,” he said.

“They have ruined everything from planes to railways. There are only two sectors- agriculture and electricity. The Centre is bent upon destroying both of these as well,” KCR stated.