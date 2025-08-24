Groom arrives at wedding in Batmobile; internet reacts

An Indian groom in Thailand arrived at the wedding venue in a Batmobile, a car belonging to DC comic super hero Batman.

A video of the groom’s arrival has gone viral on social media, sparking various reactions from Instagram users. A reel of the groom’s arrival was shared on the Instagram page friendsstudio.in with a caption, “Fenil leke nikla apni khushiyon ki baarat, dhol nagade aur dosto ke saath!”

The groom can be seen enjoying himself as well, whilst belting out a few dance steps as dhols announce his arrival.

In most baraats, the groom arrives for the wedding on a horse-drawn carriage or a car, but Fenil, who seemingly appears to be a big Batman fan, startled everyone with his choice.

Some reactions to the video

mishabohara said, “Sabka focus car per he hai. Koi dulhe ko bhi dekh lo.”

tanvipandya said, “Fenil ki final barat”

aazan_redfury said” Batman- meri shaktiyon ka galat ismal ho raha

Kalpit.nagrecha asked, “No phool ka sajawat on Batmobile ?