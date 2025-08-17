Overdue book returned to library in US after 82 years: ‘Hope there is no late fee’

A person returned a book to the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) almost 82 years after it was borrowed in July 1943. The incident occurred in June this year.

The book titled “Your Child, His Family, and Friends” authored by Frances Bruce Strain was due 28 days after it was issued. The person returned the book with an attached letter explaining the reason for its delay. “Hope there is no late fee for it” he wrote at the end of the letter.

The writer, identified as PAAG from Oregon, stated that they found the book among their father’s possessions after his death. They explained that their grandmother must have checked out the book when their father was 11 years old, before being transferred to work at the US Embassy in Mexico City.

“She must have taken the book with her, and some 82 years later, it ended up in my possession,” the letter further read. The SAPL took to Facebook and shared the incident, “The book is on display this August in Central Library’s lobby. Then, it will be donated to the Friends of SAPL for resale at the Book Cellar, with proceeds supporting your local library.”

Addressing the concern over the late fee, the SAPL it did away with late fees in 2021.

Some reactions to the incident

Reacting to the incident, some people were curious whether the book was fictional or non-fictional and others were curious about the late fee.

Sara Helgeson Patterson asked, “Anyone else curious about the book itself? Non-fiction topic?”

Responding to the query, the SAPL said, “Hello! It is a self help book about parenting from the 1940’s.”

Eva Casias asked, “Curious, but what would the late fees be if they had been applied?”

In response, the library said, the approximate late fee would be $896.78 (Rs 78,535) “Thankfully we have been fine-free since 2021!”

Lourdes Camille Gonzalez said, “San Antonio Public Library not bad for 82 years overdue!”