Groom booked under UP’s anti-conversion law for marrying Buddhist woman

Meerut: A Muslim man, Shahvez Rana, was charged under Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law after his fiancée’s uncle filed a complaint opposing their wedding that was set to take place on Friday, February 13.

Rana was to marry Akansha Gautam, a resident of Meerut, who practices Buddhism.

Akansha’s paternal uncle, Premchand Gautam, filed a complaint alleging that Rana had falsely represented his identity in the invitations. The bride’s family had printed the name “Saahil” on the wedding cards as a tribute to their family nickname for Rana.

The complaint, accessed by Maktoob Media, said, “He deceived her with the intention of grabbing property and conspired to marry her after manipulating and brainwashing her.”

“I fear for my niece’s safety,” he alleged. However, Akansha and her mother strongly rejected the claims, saying they are politically motivated.

How is it love jihad when I am a Buddhist, Akansha asks

“First of all, our country is democratic. No one can stop anyone. Mr Sachin Sarohi also knows about this. It is a democratic country that operates on the rule of law,” Akansha told local media outlets.

Sachin Sarohi, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, said a “Hindu mahapanchayat” had been announced outside the wedding venue to “raise awareness” and draw the administration’s attention to alleged irregularities.

He also supported Akansha’s uncle in submitting the complaint.

“I have been saying this repeatedly, I want to marry, and I will get married. Please do not look at this matter from a Hindu-Muslim lens,” Akansha asserted.

She questioned whether the people harassing her would shelter her and her mother if any harm were to follow them. “By using my name and creating an issue to protect me is only defaming me,” she said.

When asked about the “love jihad” accusations, Akansha said, “Love jihad is when it is a Hindu-Muslim matter. I’m not even a Hindu, I’m a Buddhist,” she told reporters, adding that she does not believe in goddess worship.

She reiterated that she is marrying Rana of her own free will, accusing her uncle of hindering the wedding due to a property dispute.

“Ever since my father’s death, he has been eyeing our property,” she said. “He knew that I was in a relationship with Sahil for the past six years. His concerns for me are fake and full of vested interest.”

Sarohi says his group will follow the couple if they try to marry in another state

Meanwhile, Sarohi said that his outfit is ready to “chase” Akansha and Rana wherever they go. “We will follow wherever they go. Right now, we only stopped the wedding in Meerut,” Sarohi told reporters.”

He said that “love jihad” is rampant in the country, with Muslim men targeting vulnerable Hindu women, especially those without a father or a brother.

“We are not against anyone’s personal freedom, but if there is any concealment of identity or coercion, it is a serious matter and must be investigated transparently,” Sirohi said.

“Love jihad” is a conspiracy theory that claims Muslim men lure Hindu women under the guise of a relationship to convert them to Islam.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar told PTI that all aspects of the matter are being examined fairly and lawfully, adding that discrepancies in the names printed on the wedding card and other allegations are also being probed.

Meanwhile, some office-bearers of Hindutva organisations, such as Pinki Bhaiya from Hindu Raksha Dal, claimed they were placed under house arrest to prevent the proposed gathering.

Police, however, denied the allegation and said that preventive measures were taken to ensure peace.

Police said the situation is under control and appealed to all sides to exercise restraint, adding that appropriate action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order. The matter has also triggered widespread discussion on social media, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)