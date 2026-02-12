Mullah ka bhoot utaarenge: Hindu Raksha Dal threatens Mohammed Deepak

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad’s Hindu Raksha Dal leader Bhupender alias Pinki Bhaiya, on Thursday, February 12, issued an indirect threat against Deepak Kumar, popularly known as Mohammed Deepak, in the presence of police, saying his team will “cure” him.

Deepak, a resident of Uttarakhand‘s Kotdwar, came into the national limelight after standing up for 70-year-old clothing store owner Vakil Ahmed, who was harassed by Bajrang Dal workers, forcing him to change his shop’s name. During the incident, Kumar allegedly identified himself as “Mohammad Deepak,” following which the protesters dispersed.

Deepak’s stand gained immense support from across India, but also the wrath of Hindutva organisations, who have constantly issued threats and used derogatory language against the young man.

Pinki Bhaiya, leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, a prominent right-wing organisation in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, released a video on his social media platform accusing Deepak of “straying away from Sanatan Dharma.”

“Deepak jise mullah banne ka bada shauk chada hai, Mohammed Deepak, yeh Kotdwar me aaj meri puri team puri taakat se jaarahi hai. Aaj use theek kardiya jaayega,” Pinki is heard saying in the video.

This loosely translates to: “Deepak, who has developed a big desire to become a mullah, Mohammed Deepak, my team is going to Kotdwar today with full force. He will be set right.”

It should be noted that “mullah” is a derogatory term used against the Muslim community by right-wing affiliated organisations and individuals.

“Meri team uska mullah banne ka bhoot uske sar se utaaregi, use theek karegi (My team will remove the ghost of becoming a mullah from his mind and will cure him),” Pinki delivered the threat in full confidence in the presence of the police.

This is not the first time Pinki Bhaiya has made such statements. On February 11, he made a similar claim that his team in Uttarakhand would exorcise Deepak’s ghost of wanting to become a “mullah.”

“They will fix his brain, because it is Devbhoomi (Land of the Gods), and it is not appropriate for demons to live there,” he said.

Pinki Bhaiya is currently under house arrest. When Siasat.com reached out to the Trans Hindon office of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Patil Nimish Dasharath, his Public Relations Officer (PRO) said they would look into the matter and then redirected the call to Kotdwar Police.

Kotdwar DSP claims situation is calm, no altercation reported

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kotdwar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Niharika Semwal, said the area has been peaceful and refuted any reports of violence. “The situation remains calm, we are closely monitoring the area,” said DSP.

When asked if Deepak Kumar has been given adequate security amid the ongoing threats against him, the DSP said he would have to apply to the district magistrate for additional protection.

With such threats and bounties on his head, not only is Deepak’s life at risk, but his gym has also faced a massive decline. The gym that usually had a visitor number of up to 150 members is now down to 15

He had rented a floor for Rs 40,000 to run the Hulk Gym and is the sole breadwinner for his family.

“People are scared, and I understand it. However, the gym is run on an entire floor with a rent of Rs 40,000 a month. Our family has only one income. I recently built the house and am still paying off the monthly loan of Rs 16,000,” Deepak said about the low footfall.

He added that while half the town supports him, the people do not “applaud when you do good deeds.”