Man who issued Rs 2 lakh bounty on Mohammed Deepak arrested

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police arrested a man for offering a reward of Rs 2 lakh for killing gym owner Deepak Kumar, popularly known as “Mohammad Deepak,” on Monday, February 9.

The accused, Utkarsh Kumar Singh, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, told police that he had posted the message on social media merely to increase his follower count.

The video widely circulating on social media platforms shows Singh waving around a stack of notes, saying, “Mohammed Deepak ko jo marega, aur usko Hindu Dharm me wapas Sanatan Dharm ke bareme batayega, usko hum do laakh rupay dene ka kaam karenge (Whoever kills Muhammad Deepak and brings him back to Hinduism and tells him about Sanatan Dharma, I will give him Rs 2 lakh).”

The accused, Utkarsh Kumar Singh, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, told police that he had posted the message on social media…

Deepak came into the national limelight after confronting Bajrang Dal activists who had gathered outside a clothing store belonging to a Muslim to pressure its owner to change the shop’s name. During the incident, Kumar allegedly identified himself as “Mohammad Deepak,” following which the protesters dispersed.

Jealous over Deepak’s popularity: Police

Police said Deepak had lodged a complaint at Kotdwar Police Station on Sunday, February 8, alleging that an unknown person was offering a Rs 2 lakh reward on social media for his killing.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, police registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Police used technical surveillance and other means to ascertain Singh’s identity. With the coordination of the Bihar Police, Singh was brought to a police station near his residence for questioning.

Police said necessary legal action is being taken against Singh.

During interrogation, Singh allegedly told police that his social media following was not increasing, while Deepak was constantly trending online. He claimed that he posted the message only to boost the reach and views of his social media channel, and that he had no criminal intent.

SIT identifying individuals involved in Bajrang Dal protest

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is identifying those involved in the protests outside the shop last month, using videos and photographs obtained from various sources. Of the nearly 40 protesters, around 15 have been identified and notices are being sent to them, the police said.

Kotdwar Additional Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh said the situation in the city was peaceful and that online platforms were being closely monitored.

On January 26, Bajrang Dal activists protested outside the “Baba” clothing store on Patel Marg in Kotdwar to pressure its 70-year-old owner, Vakil Ahmed, to change the name of the shop. During the protest, clashes broke out between the activists, shop owner Vakil Ahmed and his son’s friend Deepak Kumar, identifying himself as “Mohammad Deepak,” asked the protesters to leave.

On January 31, a larger group of activists again gathered outside Ahmed’s shop and Kumar’s gym, blocked the road and raised slogans. However, police intervention prevented escalation.

Deepak’s gym facing a decline in visitors

Meanwhile, Depak’s gym has reportedly seen a decline in the number of people visiting since the incident on January 31. The gym, which usually had a visitor number of up to 150 members, is now down to 15, The Indian Express reported.

He had rented a floor for Rs 40,000 to run the Hulk Gym and is the sole breadwinner for his family.

“People are scared, and I understand it. However, the gym is run on an entire floor with a rent of Rs 40,000 a month. Our family has only one income. I recently built the house and am still paying off the monthly loan of Rs 16,000,” Deepak said about the low footfall.

He added that while half the town supports him, the people do not “applaud when you do good deeds.”

(With PTI inputs)