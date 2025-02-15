Groom collapses on horse, dies during wedding procession in MP’s Sheopur

Sheopur: A 26-year-old man collapsed and died on a horse during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, an official said on Saturday, February 15.

The incident occurred on Friday night and a video capturing the man’s last moments surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The goom was identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress.

District hospital’s civil surgeon Dr RB Goyal said family members rushed Jat to the medical facility but he was already dead by the time.

The groom, a resident of Soonswada village, possibly died due to a heart attack, he said.

The video shows Jat, dressed in traditional attire, going towards the stage on a horse. He slowly leans forward and becomes unresponsive. A relative tries to dismount him from the horse but Jat collapses before that.

MP woman dies of heart attack, dancing on stage

Another shocking incident occurred earlier in Madhya Pradesh where a seemingly healthy person dropped dead at a celebration. The incident occurred in Vidisha city of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, February 8 when a young woman suddenly dropped dead on stage while performing at her cousin sister’s wedding.

The woman identified as Parineeta Jain, was a resident of Indore and had come to attend her cousin’s wedding. A video has surfaced showing her dancing at the sangeet function before going numb and collapsing face-first on the stage.

People went to check on her but when she did not respond, her family rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead. Doctors said that she had suffered a heart attack but her family says that she had no prior health conditions.