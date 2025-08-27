Groom killed by celebratory gunfire at wedding in northern Turkey

Ankara: A wedding celebration in northern Turkey reportedly ended in tragedy after the groom was fatally shot by celebratory gunfire just hours after his marriage ceremony.

The incident took place around 12:30 am on Wednesday, August 27, in Sebinkarahisar, a town in Giresun province along the Black Sea coast.

The 23-year-old groom, identified as Ali Karaca, was struck by bullets while being escorted home with his bride, Anadolu Agency. The gunfire allegedly came from a 47-year-old female relative of the bride.

Karaca, who sustained critical injuries, was rushed to Şebinkarahisar State Hospital but died despite intensive treatment at around 2 am.

Police detained the woman soon after the shooting and recovered two unlicensed pistols hidden in her garden. Prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

Although banned, celebratory gunfire remains a dangerous practice at weddings in parts of Turkey, particularly in rural areas of the Black Sea provinces. Authorities have repeatedly urged citizens to abandon the custom due to the high risk of accidental deaths and injuries.

The latest incident follows a similar case last week in Trabzon province, where a man was killed and two others injured when shots were fired before a wedding ceremony. That event was cancelled, and two suspects, including a police officer, were taken into custody.