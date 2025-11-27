Groom loses temper after kids ruin photoshoot, scolds guests

He told his guests, "Paise kam hai toh hum se aake le jaye. Shor kharab mat kijye."

An Indian wedding groom has drawn attention after he was heard reprimanding guests for letting children interfere with the photoshoot on stage.

The video shows the bride and groom seated on the decorated couch as currency notes are showered over them for the photos. However, as the camera starts recording, a child suddenly runs towards the money, ruining the shot. The groom, visibly irritated, tried to swat him on the head in an attempt to push him away.

The video of the incident shows him addressing the guests, saying, “Apne apne bacho ko apne paas bithaiye. Paise kam hai toh hum se aake le jaye. Shor kharab mat kijye.” (Keep your children seated with you. If you’re short of money, come and take it from us. Please don’t create a disturbance.)

In the now viral video, the groom is clearly seen frustrated and upset throughout the process of taking photographs.

The clip had triggered sharp reactions, as many called his behaviour rude and misplaced priorities. Users argued that weddings are a celebration of family and friends, and children disrupting photos are a part of it.

“Wedding is not for pictures, wedding is a pious ceremony which has been reduced to the drama around it these days. Also kids these days need to be spanked,” one user wrote.

While another wrote, “Weddings are shared spaces. If you bring a young child, you also bring the responsibility to guide them.”

“People need to understand it’s an expensive photoshoot and film shoot. It’s not just some wedding which is supposed to be an inclusive celebration of alliance,” a comment read.

