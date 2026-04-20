Groom, out to distribute invites, dies in accident in Medak days before wedding

In an attempt to save a dog, Varaprasad swerved his vehicle and hit a tree on the roadside and died.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 9:20 am IST
Groom in Medak district involved in a tragic accident days before his wedding, highlighting the importanc.
Varaprasad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a groom died in an accident in Telangana’s Medak on Sunday, April 19, while he was out to distribute invitation cards for the wedding.

The deceased was identified as Varaprasad, a resident of Jangarai, who was heading to Ambajipet village in Chinna Shankarampet mandal. While Varaprasad was on his way, a dog reportedly came in front of his vehicle. In an attempt to save the dog, Varaprasad swerved his vehicle and hit a tree on the roadside.

Varaprasad suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot after bleeding profusely. After being alerted, his parents rushed to the spot and found the man lying in a pool of blood.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shankarampet Rural Sub-Inspector said, “The accident occurred at 3:30 pm. Varaprasad tried to save the dog and died after hitting a tree. A case of death due to rash and negligent diving has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 9:20 am IST

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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