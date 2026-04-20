Groom, out to distribute invites, dies in accident in Medak days before wedding

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a groom died in an accident in Telangana’s Medak on Sunday, April 19, while he was out to distribute invitation cards for the wedding.

The deceased was identified as Varaprasad, a resident of Jangarai, who was heading to Ambajipet village in Chinna Shankarampet mandal. While Varaprasad was on his way, a dog reportedly came in front of his vehicle. In an attempt to save the dog, Varaprasad swerved his vehicle and hit a tree on the roadside.

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Varaprasad suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot after bleeding profusely. After being alerted, his parents rushed to the spot and found the man lying in a pool of blood.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Shankarampet Rural Sub-Inspector said, “The accident occurred at 3:30 pm. Varaprasad tried to save the dog and died after hitting a tree. A case of death due to rash and negligent diving has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”