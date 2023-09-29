Ground slipping from BRS’ feet: Venugopal’s jibe after 3 leaders join Congress

Delhi: The Congress party’s General Secretary, KC Venugopal, took a jibe at Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leadership on Thursday after three BRS party leaders joined the Congress party, saying, “The ground is rapidly slipping from under the BRS’ feet!”

“The joining of sitting Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumanth Rao, ex-MLA V. Veeresham, and Mynampally Rohit will surely give the Congress an added boost and further strengthen our bond with the people of Telangana!” Venugopal said this in a post on X.

Venugopal further added in the post, “These leaders joining Congress show that the people’s mood is firmly behind us, and we are going to create history in the Assembly Elections!”

BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, along with his son Rohit, joined the Congress Party in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the party’s Telangana unit chief, Anumula Revanth Reddy, in the national capital on Thursday.

BRS Ex MLA Vemula Veeresham also joined the party on Thursday.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress.

The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year. (