Group-1 jobs for Mohammed Siraj & Nikhat Zareen: Telangana cabinet to take call

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy informed that a proposal to offer a Group-1 job to international cricketer Mohammed Siraj and two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen will be reviewed by the cabinet for a final decision.

The chief minister made the remarks during his address to the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, July 31.

He highlighted Siraj’s contribution to India’s T20 World Cup victory as part of the Indian cricket team.

Reddy praised Siraj’s achievements, emphasizing that he has brought great pride to the state and the country through his performances.

He said that Siraj would be awarded a Group-1 job by the state government, which would grant him direct entry into high-ranking positions such as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) if he chooses to join the police force.

The chief minister also criticized the previous BRS government for failing to employ boxer Nikhat Zareen in the state government, despite her remarkable achievements, including winning two world championship gold medals in 2022 and 2023.

Zareen, a native of Nizamabad, is currently competing in the Paris Olympics.