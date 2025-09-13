Group-1 posts: Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over irregularities

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao claimed that allegations were being made regarding ministers and officials taking bribes from candidates for Group-1 posts in Telangana and demanded a judicial inquiry into the irregularities under the supervision of a sitting judge.

Harish Rao questioned the state government for planning to appeal the High Court’s verdict, which directed the re-evaluation of Group-1 answer sheets or cancellation and re-conduct of the exams.

He termed this move as “shameful” and said the government “should correct its mistakes instead of trying to escape responsibility through appeals.”

Harish targets Congress govt over 2L jobs promise

He also accused the government of “deceiving unemployed youth by failing to deliver on its promise of providing two lakh jobs.”

Speaking on behalf of the unemployed, he assured them that the BRS would continue to fight for their cause.

Harish Rao reiterated that his party would raise the issue in the Assembly and work to ensure justice for aspirants.