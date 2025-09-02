BRS suspends Kavitha after she accuses Harish Rao of plotting against KCR

Hyderabad: In a major development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha was suspended from the party on Tuesday, September 2.

The party leadership took the decision a day after Kavitha accused her cousin and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao of orchestrating a plot to ‘frame’ her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the PC Ghose commission of inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

“Due to the recent conduct and continued anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha, which are causing damage to the BRS party, the party leadership has taken this matter very seriously.”

“Party president K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to immediately suspend K Kavitha from the party,” a release from the party read.

She also named party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure MD Krishna Reddy, for playing important roles in the alleged irregularities and putting the blame on the BRS supremo.

“KCR is being scapegoated. It was Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar who handled key aspects of the project. They accumulated huge assets blinding KCR,” she alleged, adding, the BRS leaders were conspiring with chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

‘Kavitha, down down…’: BRS workers burn poster

Angry BRS workers burnt a poster of K Kavita and shouted “Kavitha down down!” and “Jai Telangana,” in Siddipet’s Husnabad area. Videos have emerged on social media showing similar incidents.

— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 2, 2025

These developments come after she accused Siddipet MLA Harish Rao of allegedly conspiring against party supremo KCR.

They alleged that Kavita is colluding with the BJP and warned that they would not tolerate any demeaning remarks against their party leaders.

