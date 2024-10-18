Group 4 job aspirants protest at Gandhi Bhavan over job allocations

Hyderabad: Group-4 job aspirants on Friday, October 18, gathered at Gandhi Bhavan to voice their concerns through a protest.

They demanded the immediate removal of candidates selected for Group-1 and Group-2 mains from the Group-4 list.

The protesters argued that candidates selected for Group 1, and Group 2 mains round should not impede the recruitment process for these jobs, as this could negatively impact those waiting for opportunities.

The candidates expressed their worries about the backlog of approximately 2,000 vacant posts and called for the government to respond quickly to their demands.

In a related matter, the Telangana High Court recently dismissed multiple petitions regarding the Group-1 preliminary exams.

Candidates had filed petitions citing issues with incorrect questions and errors in the preliminary key, requesting a reevaluation and a new merit list. However, the court ruled against these petitions, allowing the Group-1 mains exams to proceed as planned starting October 21.