Group-I aspirants urge Telangana govt to delay mains examination

Hyderabad: Group-I aspirants have called on the Telangana Congress government to postpone the upcoming Mains examination, scheduled for October 21, until all pending legal disputes are resolved in the High Court.

The candidates, who qualified for the Mains, questioned how the examination could proceed when 14 legal cases related to Group-I recruitment are still pending, with upcoming hearings before the court.

Around 3.02 lakh candidates appeared for the Group-I prelims held on June 9, following which the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a preliminary key. This led to 6,417 objections being raised by 1,712 candidates on 13 questions. After releasing the final prelims results, TSPSC shortlisted 31,382 candidates in a 1:50 ratio for the Main examination, set for October 21-27.

However, several legal issues, including the final key objections, GO 29, local area reservations, and ST reservations, are still unresolved. The court hearings on these matters are scheduled for September 27, November 7, and November 27. Aspirants are concerned that if the court rules in their favor after the exam, it may lead to the cancellation of the prelims, forcing them to reappear for the Mains.