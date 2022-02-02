Growing footprint of BJP across Telangana rings alarm bell for TRS

Hyderabad: In view of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) growing footprint across Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has swung into action to form an alliance with other parties.

The ruling party has already suffered defeat in Dubbak, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, and Huzurabad at the hands of the BJP.

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to form an alliance of all the political parties to checkmate the BJP. The TRS is also trying to pit the public sector undertaking employees against the BJP as it did during the Telangana movement.

The TRS came to power after the formation of Telangana with the public sentiment and it ruled the state for two terms. Of late, however, the TRS is losing its popularity. The party has reportedly not fulfilled the promises it made to the people.

In order to put pressure on the central government, the ruling TRS leaders have formed a Joint Action Committee. The Chief Minister, his son KTR and daughter MLC Kavita have been alleging that the BJP government at the Center is neglecting Telangana. In this background, the TRS is trying to form an alliance of Congress and left parties to deal with BJP.