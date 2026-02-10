GST collections from Telangana touch Rs 2.43 L Cr in 5 yrs: Centre

Hyderabad: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections from Telangana have crossed Rs 2.43 lakh crore over the last five financial years, according to data shared by Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, Government of India.

Providing a year-wise breakup, the minister said Telangana contributed Rs 38,771 crore in GST during 2021–22. Collections rose to Rs 43,350 crore in 2022–23 and further increased to Rs 53,393 crore in 2023–24. In 2024–25, the state recorded GST revenues of Rs 56,638 crore.

For the ongoing financial year 2025–26, GST collections up to January have already reached Rs 49,751 crore.

The minister clarified that the figures include revenues from Central GST (CGST), State GST (SGST), and Integrated GST (IGST).