Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and former MLA T. Jagga Reddy on Wednesday said that if gold prices in country were to decrease, Rahul Gandhi should take over the position of Prime Minister.

Speaking to the media Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Jagga Reddy stated that Modi’s “glamour” had diminished due to his anti-people policies. “Narendra had only aided corporate companies and wealthy individuals to prosper, and neglected the impoverished during his 10-year tenure. The BJP is inciting tension between Hindus and Muslims for political gains,” he said.

Jagga Reddy also dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Rahul Gandhi’s alleged “deals” with billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The ex-Sangareddy MLA also censured the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) taxation policies, suggesting that the imposition of GST on puja materials used for Lord Rama’s worship will burden devotees. Jagga Reddy further targetted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said his political influence is nothing in comparison to Rahul Gandhi’s family history.