Gudimalkapur rave party: Hyderabad cops seize drugs, cars worth Rs 32.89L

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested with cash and drugs amounting to Rs 32.89 lakhs on Thursday by officers of the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB), Gudimalkapur police.

The accused B Balaji, 34, K Venkataratna Reddy, 47 and D Murali, 42 were held and drugs including 2.8 grams of cocaine, 6 LSD blots, ecstasy pills – 25, two packets of ganja, cash Rs 72,000, two cars and five cell phones, adding upto Rs 32.89 lakhs were seized from their possession.

According to modus operandi, the accused Balaji, a native of Andhra Pradesh is an ex-Navy personnel. He was declared medically unfit due to an eye injury.

He started visiting Hyderabad on a regular basis to party with his friends at an apartment in Madhapur.

One day, he came across drug peddlers and started taking drugs and arranging substance use parties for his friends.

Gradually, he established direct links with Nigerians to procure drugs from Bangalore and bring them to Hyderabad.

He also started selling drugs to needy customers in the city and parallelly to people from the cine field.

On the other hand, the accused Venkataratna Reddy is a film financier. He funded Balaji to procure drugs in bulk and organize parties.

On a tip-off, cops raided Fresh Living Apartments at Vittal Rao Nagar in Madhapur.

Balaji and two others were apprehended along with the seized material. However, the drug suppliers (including 3 Nigerians) and 18 consumers are at large.

Furthermore, two women were found at the site during the raid. They claimed that Venkataratna Reddy invited them on the pretext of giving them roles in movies.

TSNAB’s appeal

TSNAB have requested the youth and students to not fall prey to drugs and the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children.

Citizens may reach out to the police on 8712671111, to curtail anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free city.