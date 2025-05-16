Hyderabad: The big Miss World 2025 event is going on right now in Hyderabad, India. People from over 110 countries have come to take part in this beauty contest. It is a proud moment for India because this is the second year in a row that the country is hosting the Miss World event. Many people are excited to watch it, especially because Nandini Gupta from India is one of the contestants.

Did You Know This Girl from Rajasthan Loves a Tollywood Star?

Yes, it’s true! Nandini Gupta, who comes from Kota, Rajasthan, is a huge fan of Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu. She said in an interview, “I have liked him since I was a child. I love his long hair and charming smile. I hope I can dance with him one day.” She also said she likes Nagarjuna and met him at a dinner for all Miss World contestants in Hyderabad. Nandini also dreams of acting in a movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A Simple Girl with Big Dreams

Nandini is just 21 years old. She was born in a small village in Rajasthan. Her father is a farmer and her mother is a homemaker. She has a younger sister and a pet dog named Banjo. She studied at Saint Paul’s School in Kota and is now doing her business studies in Mumbai.

In 2023, she won the Femina Miss India World title. Since then, she has been preparing to represent India in Miss World.

Making India Proud

Nandini said, “It doesn’t matter where you come from, but where you want to go.” She is happy to represent India and wants to make the country proud. Everyone is cheering for her as she aims to win the Miss World 2025 crown.