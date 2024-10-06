‘Guinness family of Hyderabad’ makes new records, 20 and counting

Hyderabad: An alumni of GITAM ‘deemed-to-be-university’, Shivali Johri Srivastava and her family, including her parents Kavita Johri Srivastava and Anil Srivastava, have made their way into the Guinness Book of World Records again, by creating the highest number of various origami figurines.

Shivali and her family created 3,400 origami peacocks, 4,400 origami shirts, and 3,200 origami boars, and made world records. The family made their 18th, 19th and 20th records with the display of these figurines they created after the Guinness Book officials validated the video evidence the family submitted and awarded the recognition of the records.

Also Read Are Rs 10 coins valid? SBI launch campaign to clarify concerns

With 20 world records, the Srivastava Family holds the highest number of Guinness world records in Hyderabad.

Shivali Johri Srivastava, an origami artist, made it into Guinness World Records by making paper figurines of whales, penguins, lemons, maple leaves, dogs, dinosaurs, etc.

Shivali’s efforts were facilitated by GITAM deemed to be a university, where she was able to use the space offered by the university to create and exhibit her art, a press release said.