Guj HC asks govt to submit action taken report on banned Chinese thread

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to file an affidavit on an action taken report on how it is implementing the ban on Chinese thread ‘Manja’, as just issuing a notification banning it is not enough.

The Chinese thread, used to fly kites in Gujarat, is a proven killer, with birds getting injured and even killed, while even humans get injured and sometimes it proving fatal too.

The bench pointed out that it is not acceptable that because of Chinese thread, people are getting killed or suffering severe injuries. Posting the next hearing on January 6, it asked the state to file a reply before it.

A public interest litigation was filed in the high Court, in which the petitioner has sought directions to the state government, police, and the Forest Department to initiate special drive for stopping the manufacture, sale, and use of nylon thread or synthetic thread coated with glass.

Petitioner has cited that in during the Uttaryan festival in 2019, 15 people died and 206 suffered injuries because of use of such threads.