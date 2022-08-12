Guj: Rs 500 bribe found in answer sheet of class 12 student, debarred for a year

Ahmedabad: A Class 12 student has been debarred from appearing for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations for a year after he apparently tried to bribe the examiner by sticking a Rs 500 note inside his answer sheet, an official said on Friday.

The boy is one of the 22 students of the Class 12 Science stream who faced disciplinary action, including a ban from appearing in the exam for a year, on various grounds, such as copying or writing something using red pen on the answer sheet, the official said.

The results of the Class 12 board exams were declared in May.

Also Read 783.46% higher penalty collected from ticketless rly passengers in NE

“In a bid to clear the examination, a student of the science stream, who appeared by the board exam in April, stuck a Rs 500 note inside the answer sheet of the Chemistry paper with glue. Someone must have told him that such tricks might work to pass the exam,” the board official said.

When the examiner found the note while correcting the paper, he reported it to the board for further action, he said.

After recording the student’s statement, the exam committee of the board withheld his results and banned him from appearing for the exam for the next one year, the official said.

“As a punishment, he has to now appear for the board exam in March next year. Although students who fail two papers are allowed to appear in a supplementary exam in July, this student was not allowed to sit for that exam as a punishment,” he said.

Notably, students who are caught with mobile phones are debarred for three years as punishment by the board, the official added.