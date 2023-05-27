Gujarat 10th results: 157 schools recorded zero pass percentage

In the recently released Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examination, 157 logged in zero pass percentage while 272 schools reported a 100 percent result.

The total pass percentage in the state was recorded at 64.62 percent.

Over one lakh students appeared for the exams of which only 27,446 students passed. Girls excelled over boys with 70.62 and 59.58 percent pass percentages respectively.

Surat recorded the highest pass percentage of 76.45 percent followed by Morbi (75.43%), Botad (73.39%), Rajkot (72.74%), and Bhavnagar (69.70%).

Anand district recorded the least pass percentage with 57.63%.

The examinations were held in March.