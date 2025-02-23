Gujarat: 28 couples duped as organisers disappear on wedding day

Hyderabad: A mass wedding function turned into a disaster after 28 couples were left stranded as their wedding organizers vanished without a trace. The incident transpired in Rajkot, Gujarat, where the couples paid Rs 30,000 each for wedding arrangements but were left shocked after they reached the venue in Rail Nagar on Saturday, February 22.

The couples reached the venue between 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. in the morning only to find the place deserted with no people or arrangements in sight. After waiting for several hours, the realisation of being scammed dawned upon on them leading to chaos and panic. Finally the police were called at the scene but by the time they arrived most of the people had already left.

However, the Gujarat police managed to solemnise the weddings of six couples and food was arranged by a local NGO to alleviate the stress of the distraught families. Speaking to The Indian Express, ACP Radhika Bharai that parents of the couples had even taken loans to purchase their wedding dresses and jewellery. Many of the potential brides and grooms were orphans and their weddings were being funded by relatives, she told the newspaper.

A case has been registered against six people for cheating and fraud at the Pradyuman Nagar police station in Gujarat. The accused have been identified as Deepak Hirani, Dilip Gohil, Manish Vitthalpara, Dilip Varsanda and Hardik Shishangiya.

The main accused in the case, Chandresh Chhatrola, along with two others are absconding while three of the accused – Hirani, Gohel, and Vitthalpara – were arrested by evening on the same day.