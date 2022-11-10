Gujarat Assembly polls: 10 candidates in AAP’s 14th list

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its 14th list of 10 candidates for the next month’s Assembly elections in Gujarat, taking the number of nominees declared so far to 174.

With names of candidates for eight seats not declared so far – the state has a 182-member Assembly – the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit is yet to announce from where it will field its chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi.

After the 14th list, the eight seats on which the AAP is yet to field candidates are Sidhpur, Kheralu, Visnagar, Mansa, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Bhavnagar West and Udhna.

In the lists of candidates released earlier, the party has replaced some of the nominees. It recently replaced Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, a youth leader, with party member Suhag Panchal from the Dahegam Assembly seat.

It had also replaced Chandrikaben Solanki with Jigar Solanki in Vadodara City and Viral Panchal with Vijay Chaudhary in the Manjalpur seat.

Among the prominent poll candidates declared so far are Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and state unit general secretary Manoj Sorathiya.

The party began the exercise of releasing the names of candidates in August itself with an aim to give enough time to contestants to establish contact with voters in their constituencies and spread awareness about AAP’s policies and promises.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with counting of votes taking place on December 8. Voting for 89 Assembly seats will take place in the first phase, while the remaining 93 will be covered in the second round.