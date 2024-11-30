Gujarat ATS arrests man for sharing sensitive info with Pak spy for Rs 200 per tip

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) made a significant arrest on Friday, November 29, apprehending a labourer named Dipesh Gohel for allegedly selling sensitive information about the movement of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships to a Pakistani agent.

Gohel, a welder-cum-labourer who has been employed at Okha jetty in the coastal Devbhumi Dwarka district for the past three years, reportedly interacted with a woman using the profile name “Sahima” on Facebook about seven months ago.

Superintendent of police (ATS) K Siddharth stated that the woman claimed to be an operative of the Pakistan Navy and paid Gohel Rs 200 daily in exchange for details regarding the names and movements of ICG vessels arriving at the jetty.

The ATS had been monitoring Gohel after receiving a tip-off about his contact with a suspected agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI. Technical surveillance confirmed that messages from Pakistan were being forwarded to Gohel, prompting further investigation.

Over the course of seven months, Gohel is alleged to have facilitated the transfer of Rs 42,000 through UPI transactions to the bank accounts of three friends, from whom he would then collect cash.

Gohel has been charged under Sections 61 and 147 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertain to criminal conspiracy and waging war against the government. ATS officials stated that the information shared by Gohel posed significant risks to national security, given its strategic military importance due to India’s geographical proximity to Pakistan.

This arrest follows another incident last month in which an individual was detained in Porbandar for similar spying activities. The ATS continues to work closely with the Coast Guard to enhance surveillance and address potential threats in India’s maritime zone.