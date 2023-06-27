Gujarat ATS detains Hyderabadi medical shop owner in ISKP case

Hyderabad: A specialized team from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a medical shop owner in the old city area on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the terror module of the banned organization Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The detained individual, Syed Fasiullah, 41, a resident of Ranjan colony in Kalapather, works as a pharmacist. He is currently under interrogation after being taken into custody by the Gujarat ATS on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Fasiullah assisted Sameera Bano, a purported member of the banned outfit Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), in arranging a marriage with a person from Tamil Nadu three years ago.

Sameera, a resident of Surat in Gujarat, was arrested in early June at Porbandar port while attempting to escape from Pakistan through Gujarat. The ATS team has recorded Fasiullah’s statement, and investigations are ongoing.