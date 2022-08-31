Gujarat BJP chief says Kejriwal can be problematic for the nation

Bharuch: Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can prove problematic for the country. His allegation is based on the Anna Hazare experience and letter, written by the latter to Kejriwal.

Patil said Kejriwal has a habit of breaking his promises, he has betrayed Anna Hazare, he can betray the people of Gujarat and the nation. Patil was addressing media persons in Bharuch town on Wednesday morning.

Citing the liquor policy controversy, the BJP chief alleged that there must be a major scam in the liquor policy implemented by the AAP leaders in Delhi, because they have relaxed the age limit to drink liquor, dry days have been reduced, this is nothing less but extending benefits to liquor license owners and the industry.

Since the day Kejriwal increased his visits to campaign for the party in the state, there has been a constant exchange of allegations between Kejriwal and Patil.

Patil recalled what Kejriwal had said about power. “When he was leading the movement ‘India Against Corruption’, he was sitting right besides Anna, in his statement he had said that the chair of power has some problem, so whoever sits on it becomes part of the problem, today he is proving his words right.”