Gujarat: BSF apprehends 15 Pakistani fishermen near border in Kutch

"An extensive search was carried out in the adjoining bets and during the search, 15 Pakistani fishermen were apprehended along with one engine-fitted country boat," the BSF said in a release.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th August 2025 10:10 am IST
BSF
Representative image

Bhuj: The Border Security Force has apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen and also seized an engine-fitted country boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district, the BSF said on Sunday.

The BSF carried out a search operation on Saturday on the basis of a specific information regarding an unidentified boat found in the general area of the border outpost at Kori Creek in the state’s Kutch region, it said.

The fishermen, all Pakistani nationals hailing from Sujawal district in Sindhi province of the neighbouring country, were found in the general area of the border outpost of the BSF’s 68th battalion, it said.

The boat carried around 60 kg of fish, nine fishing nets, diesel, ice, food items and wooden sticks. A mobile phone and Rs 200 in Pakistani currency were also seized from their possession, the BSF said.

