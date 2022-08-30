Gujarat: Communal clashes erupt during Ganesh procession,10 detained

At least 10 people have been detained in connection with the incident that took place on Monday night.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th August 2022 12:35 pm IST
Gujarat: Communal clashes erupt during Ganesh procession,10 detained
Gujarat police

Vadodara: Clashes broke out between two communities during a Ganesh procession in Panigate area of Vadodara city, police said on Tuesday.

At least 10 people have been detained in connection with the incident that took place on Monday night.

Vadodara’s Deputy Commissioner Panna Momaya told IANS: “A Ganesh procession was passing through Panigate area on Monday night, when an internal fight broke out resulting in stone pelting. Unfortunately, one of the stones hit a window of a religious place breaking it, sparking speculation about members of the minority being attacked. This was retaliated, leading to a clash between the two groups.”

MS Education Academy

A complaint was lodged with the City police station against two groups under the rioting section.

Also Read
Nehru Memorial’s makeover does not diminish Nehru’s place in history

As the city control room received a call regarding the incident, police force from all neighbouring police stations were rushed and the situation was brought under control, said Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner (Crime Branch).

Security in the area has been intensified following the incident.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button