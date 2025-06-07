Gujarat Congress leader held for ‘morale-breaking’ FB posts on Op Sindoor

Gujarat Congress general secretary Rajesh Soni was arrested by the state’s Cyber Crime Cell on Friday, June 6, for controversial Facebook posts on Operation Sindoor. The posts allegedly undermine the morale of the Indian Army, cast doubts about their duties and diminish public trust.

The complaint was filed by a sub-inspector of the cybercrime cell in Gandhinagar. The complaint cited the Facebook post wherein the leader wrote, “Take special note that the soldiers will not get credit. The cost of flying Rafale in Operation Sindoor will now be doubled and spent on their photos and publicity in the future.”

The FIR also states that despite knowing that the Indian government had not surrendered in the operation, Soni shared rumors that would tarnish the country’s image globally and lower the Army’s morale.

Soni has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 152, which pertains to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, and Section 353(1)(a), relating to statements that could incite public mischief.

Gujarat Congress chief condemns Facebook post

The arrest was condemned by Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil saying, “Last night, just like a terrorist is being caught, a social leader and political activist Rajeshbhai T Soni was arrested by Gandhinagar Cyber ​​Crime.”

“If we look at the post put up by him, only one thing is clear that our brave army men should get the credit for the bravery they have shown and the money from the government treasury should not be used for publicity and political mileage should not be taken in the name of Sindoor Operation,” he added.

Gohil also said that such actions compromise the fundamental right of free speech and expression saying “When late Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister, many BJP leaders and supporters used to write light and wrong things at their will, but the Congress government at the Center or in the states did not try to stop the fundamental freedom of expression or register a case.”