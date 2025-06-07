BRS leader summoned for social media posts on Miss England incident

The BRS leader had put up a post on X where he shared news articles about two Congress leaders allegedly misbehaving with Miss England Milla Magee at an event at the Chowmahalla palace.

BRS leader Manne Krishank summoned by Rajendranagar police
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank was summoned by Rajendranagar police station on Saturday, June 7, regarding his social media posts that hinted at misconduct by Congress leaders with Miss England during the Miss World 2025 contest.

The BRS leader shared news articles on X about two Congress leaders allegedly misbehaving with Miss England Milla Magee at an event at the Chowmahalla Palace.

Krishank demanded Congress government to release CCTV footage of the incident. “Is it CM Revanth’s Manager who is currently Head of a Coporation involved in misbehaving with Miss England during Miss World Beauty Contest? Government should release all the raw and unedited CCTV Footage where CM’s associates are found misbehaving with the Lady…” his X post read.

Congress leader Faheem Qureshi filed a complaint against the BRS leader. Responding to that, Krishank posted, “Did I name Faheem Qureshi in my Tweet? Without even naming Faheem Qureshi why did he file a Case against me at Rajendra Nagar Police Station?” Krishank said in another post. “Congress Government instead of doing Enquiry on Miss England Statements is filing false Police Cases against those who posted Miss World contestant’s Comments on Social Media to protect whom?”

