Gujarat court rejects discharge plea of Teesta Setalvad in 2002 riots case

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Setalvad in the same case after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th July 2023 4:51 pm IST
Teesta Setalvad
Activist Teesta Setalvad (File Photo)

Ahmedabad: A sessions court here on Thursday rejected activist Teesta Setalvad’s discharge plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Additional sessions judge A R Patel rejected Setalvad’s plea.

The Gujarat government had opposed her application saying that she abused the trust of the victims of the riots and implicated innocent persons.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted bail to Setalvad in the same case after the Gujarat High Court denied her relief.

