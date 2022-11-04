Gujarat election: Isudan Gadhvi named AAP candidate for CM post

The Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with that of Himachal Pradesh's result date.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Published: 4th November 2022 2:55 pm IST
AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat, Isudan Gadhvi. (Image: ANI)

Gandhinagar: Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party’s National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Gadhvi is also a member of AAP’s National Executive.

The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email id shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3.

Also Read
50% Delhi govt staff to work from home: Env min Gopal Rai

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 29 asking people whom they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with that of Himachal Pradesh’s result date.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button