Gujarat girl top scorer in NEET UG fails class 12 chemistry, physics exams

Amid controversy over the credibility of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an interesting case has come forward where a girl from Gujarat scored 705 out of 720 in the undergraduate version, however, failed her Class 12 physics and chemistry board examinations.

The student failed in chemistry and physics.

In the supplementary examination which was conducted in March and June, she scored 22 in physics and 31 in chemistry respectively, failing them as well.

This leaves her ineligible for gaining admission to colleges.

Speaking to the Times of India, a member of the state education department stated that it is impossible to score high marks in NEET but flunk state board exams.

“At a time when irregularities in NEET were pursued by the apex court, this can’t be ignored. It is highly improbable for a student who can’t get passing marks in state board exams but is one of the highest scorers in a highly competitive exam like NEET,” the official said.

Her NEET score puts her in the top with 99.89th percentile in physics, 99.14 percentile in chemistry and 99.14 percentile in biology, ranking 99.94 percentile overall.

This year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) results created a storm after allegations of paper leak, an unusual number of toppers, irregularities in the marking system and other discrepancies surfaced.

The NEET-UG was held on May 5 and around two million students wrote the examinations across 571 cities, including 14 outside India, competing for 1,08,940 MBBS seats in over 700 medical institutions nationwide.