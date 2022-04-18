Gujarat: Goons brutally attack Muslim men in Raopura

Three Muslim men were allegedly attacked by a mob of Hindutva goons in Gujarat as they were returning home after a cup of tea.

Shahbaaz Ali and his friends were attacked by a mob in Vadodra as they returned home after a cup of tea in the Nyay Mandir area. As they proceeded home towards the Raopura area, near Jubilee baugh, they spotted a mob of 40-50 people waiting on their bikes, with pipes in their hands.

“They stopped me and asked me for my name. Upon hearing my name, a guy named Chintu attacked me and then the mob joined him. Once my friend and I fell to the ground, the entire mob started thrashing us. They hit us on the back and on the head as well,” said the injured man.

“Me and my friend who was sitting behind me and an Uncle who was behind us. I don’t know the name of the uncle though. They asked us our names and then attacked us. A few people were there in the area we were going through they brought us here,” added Shahbaaz.

This is from Vadodara, Gujarat.



Shahbaz Ali says that he and his friends were stopped by a mob, they asked his name, after knowing their identity mob mercilessly assaulted Shahbaz and his friends. pic.twitter.com/4PKiuAX5wo — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) April 18, 2022

Another similar incident was reported from the Ahmedabadi Por, Vadodara, where another young man Meeran Syed and his friend were allegedly beaten up by a mob of 8-10 people, after asking them for their names, seemingly to ascertain their religion.