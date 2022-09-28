2002 Godhra riots: Gujarat HC grants bail to former DGP RB Sreekumar

RB Sreekumar, the former director general of the Gujarat Police, was granted bail on Wednesday by the Gujarat High Court after being detained by the Gujarat Police on suspicion of fabricating evidence and making false statements in order to frame prominent figures, including the state’s former chief minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Godhra riots cases.

Sreekumar was detained after a three-judge Supreme Court panel disparaged him on June 24 while rejecting a petition by Zakia Jafri, the widow of murdered Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the Gujarat Riots of 2002.

Jafri had contested the 2017 ruling by the Gujarat High Court affirming the magistrate’s choice to accept the SIT’s closure report that had been submitted in the case.

The top court had made observations against Sreekumar, another IPS officer named Sanjiv Bhatt, and activist Teesta Setalvad while rejecting the petition.

The court described them as “disgruntled” and claimed that they conspired to make allegations that were untrue to their knowledge in order to stir up controversy.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad then detained Setalvad in Mumbai and sent him to Gujarat. Sreekumar, who is from Gujarat, was also detained.

Sreekumar was charged with violating Sections 194 of the Indian Penal Code (providing or fabricating false evidence), 211 of the same statute (falsely charging an offence), 218 of the same statute (public servant falsifying records), 468 of the same statute (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 of the same statute (using a forged document as genuine), and 120B of the same statute (criminal conspiracy) (IPC).