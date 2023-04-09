Gujarat: Hindutva leader Kajal Hindusthani arrested over hate speech

Right-wing leader Kajal Hindusthani has been arrested by the Gir Somnath police in Gujarat on Sunday over her recent hate speech.

At an event organised by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organisations, Kajal Hindusthani made an Islamophobic hate speech targetting Muslim women by listing out the ‘benefits’ of marrying into a Hindu household.

“You (Muslim women) will be protected by Hindu men of the family. No one can force or have incest with you. You do not need to wear a burqa at 45-degree Celsius heat,” were some of her remarks.

Soon after her speech, communal tension and stone pelting between the Hindus and Muslims were reported in the area. Two people were injured and 50 people were detained by the police.

Police also booked Kajal Hindusthani over her hate speech.

Combing operations were carried out by the police during the night in Una town and seized a number of swords, rods and other such objects were from some houses.