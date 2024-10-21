Gujarat hospital accused of enrolling 350 patients into BJP without consent

A hospital in Gujarat’s Rajkot city is facing significant backlash following allegations that it enrolled 350 patients undergoing eye surgery as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without their consent.

The controversy erupted when one of the patients, Kamlesh Thummar a resident of Junagadh shared a video on social media detailing his experience at the Ranchhod Das Trust Hospital.

While recalling the incident, Thummar in the video stated he had visited the hospital for eye surgery and the incident occurred at night when patients were sleeping. He and many others were woken up and coerced into becoming BJP members.

The facility has come under criticism following the viral video. People have demanded answers and an inquiry into what occurred at the hospital.

“Some men came and asked for our mobile numbers and OTPs. I provided mine and very soon I got a message that read ‘You have become a BJP member”, Thummar narrated.

Thummar added that when he confronted the individual, the man confirmed that they were being enrolled as BJP members.

“They told me, without this, no one can be saved. This is when I decided to record the video and share it on social media”, Thummar further said.

A fresh controversy has erupted over the BJP membership campaign in #Gujarat. A viral video shows patients at a Rajkot hospital, who were there for eye surgery, being roused from sleep at night and recruited as BJP members. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/PjqsZQyPmr — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) October 19, 2024

Addressing the allegations, a nursing officer at the Hospital Shanti Badolia claimed “This person is not an employee of our hospital. He could have been a contact of one of the patients. However, we will thoroughly investigate the matter”.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Gujarat BJP, Gordhan Zadaphia, denied any involvement from the party. “We have not directed anyone to enrol people into the BJP in this manner, and nobody from our office is involved. If such activities are taking place, we will look into it and take appropriate action,” he said.